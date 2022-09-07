China fish imports rise to Ksh 2B

Kenya’s fish export value has increased by 25pc amid increased export volumes as China firmed its position as the largest exporter to Kenya.

China increased its fish market share in Kenya after its exports in the country increased from 13,514 tonnes in 2020 to 14,847 tonnes.

This represented a year-on-year 10pc increase in quantity with Kenyans consuming fish worth Ksh 2 billion shillings from China.

Tanzania dethroned South Korea as the second largest exporter of fish to Kenya after imports from the east African nation rose to 2.8 million kilos of fish worth Ksh 92 million.

India, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates were the top five main exporters of fish to Kenya with Kenya importing 620,000 ,326,000 and 310,000 kilos of fish respectively.

In total Kenya imported 20 million kilos of fish worth Ksh 2.5 billion.

Kenya export value also increased by 25pc after the country exported 11 million kilos of fish worth Ksh 3.4 billion.

Democratic Republic of Congo, the newest member of the EAC trading bloc was the largest importer of Kenya’s fish importing 6 million kilos of fish netting local fishermen Ksh 175 million last year.

Italy was the second largest EU importer of fish from Kenya with the country booking 996,000 kilos of fish orders worth Ksh 664 million.

China, Spain and Netherlands rounded off as Kenya’s top destinations for Kenyan fish.

The current annual fish production in Kenya is 400,000 tonnes, while the annual demand is 600,000 tonnes. the fish consumption level in Kenya is only 4 kg per capita, per year – far below the global average of 20 kg.