China pledges continued support to EACC in fight against graft

China has pledged to support the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in its efforts to fight corruption.

Fu Kui, Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and Vice Chairperson of the National Supervisory Commission (NSC) emphasized his country’s ongoing partnership with the commission through capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing and diversifying strategies to tackle corruption.

Kui is in Kenya on an official visit alongside Li Xi, a Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The two officials paid a courtesy call on EACC Chairperson Dr. David Oginde and CEO Mr. Twalib Mbarak.

EACC stated that the visit facilitated a productive exchange of ideas on strengthening the collaborative relationship between the commission and CCDI.

Dr. Oginde expressed gratitude for the continuous support provided by CCDI and the People’s Republic of China through the vital partnership.

He highlighted the importance of unity in the fight against corruption and stressed the need for advancing international cooperation to combat it effectively.

Mr. Mbarak also expressed his appreciation, thanking Fu Kui for the ongoing support in the Commission’s capacity-building initiatives.

He emphasized that the training and institutional strengthening provided have equipped the EACC with the essential skills and competencies required to fulfil its anti-corruption mandate effectively.