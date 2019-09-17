China reiterates the important role of media to Belt and Road Initiative

The inaugural Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) forum kicked off in China’s capital Beijing on September 16, 2019, attracting 50 journalists representing 46 major media outlets from 26 countries spread across Africa and Latin America.

During the opening ceremony, the Chinese government highlighted the significant role of the media especially given that the implementation of Belt and Road projects is taking shape.

According to the Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Jiang Jianguo, by delivering accurate, factual and in-depth news reports regarding the economic and social developments amongst nations which have signed up to the program, journalists will be acting as key facilitators of the framework.

Jiang maintains that the Belt and Road Initiative is an international cooperation mechanism that only aims at benefiting countries and the people particularly in the developing world.

“The media professionals, through BRNN, must create a platform for exchange and cooperation among countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative and help establish operational mechanisms that will boost project cooperation.” He said

The participants, according to the Editor-In-Chief of the People’s Daily Tuo Zhen, will be exchanging ideas on how to jointly enhance media collaboration in a bid to realize BRNN’s principal mandate of strengthening understanding, which is a key feature of any development program.

He expressed concern that sections of the media have been projecting the initiative in a negative light in spite of commendable developments in countries where belt and road projects are being executed.

“We want to use this platform to create a better understanding of the Belt and Road Initiative. It aims to promote communication between different nations and cultures while also facilitating cooperation in various sectors between countries.” He said

Established jointly by the State Council Information Office of China, People’s Daily’s external relations department and the Communication University of China, the Belt and Road News Network is expected to play an active role in instilling the culture of openness, inclusiveness, and mutual cooperation for the success of the program.

In the spirit of the Silk Road, the President of Communication University of China Liao Xiangzhong noted that the Belt and Road Initiative has registered tremendous success in the last six years, evidenced by the reception it has received from many nations.

Liao disclosed ongoing development of a research institute at the university whose main mission is to explore ways of realizing the platform’s dream of becoming a project of the century.

“We should tap into the unique advantages of media in communication and build a beneficial platform.” He stressed.

This he reiterated is at the center of president Xi Jinping’s desire to improve the global economic governance system, promote global common development and prosperity and build a community of shared future for mankind.