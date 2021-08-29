China, Russia show united stance on Afghanistan

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation where they exchanged views on Afghanistan especially looking at the situation in the war-torn country.

Both nations have been extensively coordinating a regional response aimed at ensuring a stable government remains in power in Kabul and doesn’t pose a threat to its neighbors.

In the call with Putin, China’s People’s Daily reported that President Xi reiterated Beijing’s position of non-interference and of respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty and independence.

Xi said that China encourages all factions in Afghanistan to establish a broad-based, inclusive political framework through consultation, adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, renounce relations with all kinds of terrorist groups and get along with the rest of the world, especially neighboring countries.

He noted that China respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, adheres to noninterference in the country’s internal affairs and plays a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Afghan issue.

On his part, Putin said that the evolution of the situation in Afghanistan reveals that external forces’ policy of imposing their own political model does not work and will only bring destruction and catastrophe to related countries.

During their talk, which was their first since the US-backed government in Afghanistan was overthrown on August 15, Putin noted Russia and China shared common ground on the issue and could cooperate to “combat terrorism, cut off drug smuggling, prevent the spillover of security risks in Afghanistan, resist interference from external forces, and maintain regional security and stability,”

Referring to China-Russia relations, Xi said the two countries’ strategic coordination and practical cooperation in all aspects have made a series of achievements, which provided significant support for their development as well as the international community’s joint efforts to overcome current difficulties.

He called on the two countries to innovate their modes of cooperation and expand cooperation to more areas in order to achieve new outcomes.

China is willing to work with Russia to deepen cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine development and production, guarantee the security and stability of global supply chains for vaccines and safeguard the safety and health of people in both countries, thus contributing to the building of a global community of health for all, Xi said.

Stressing that only the wearer of the shoes knows if they fit or not, Xi said that only the Chinese and Russian peoples could say which system works in their own countries, calling on the two countries to deepen cooperation in opposing external interference and take their destiny into their own hands.

Xi said that China firmly supports Russia following a development path that is consistent with its national conditions and resolutely supports the measures Russia has adopted to safeguard its national sovereignty and security.

Putin said his country pursues the one-China policy, supports China’s legitimate position to safeguard its own core interests on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea, and opposes any external interference in China’s domestic affairs.

The Russian leader further noted that Moscow is opposed to politicization COVID-19 origin tracing and hopes to continue to deepen practical cooperation with China in all areas, including fighting against the virus, he said.