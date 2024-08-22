China, Russia to explore cooperation in emerging sectors

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation with Russia in emerging sectors while also consolidating traditional areas of collaboration.

Li made the remarks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, following the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government, which he co-chaired with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Conveying Chinese President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings and best wishes to President Putin, Li noted that the two heads of state have already met twice this year, setting a new course and infusing strong momentum into deepening bilateral relations. This momentum is particularly significant as China and Russia celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, he added.

Li stressed that the steady development of China-Russia relations not only serves the fundamental interests of both nations and their peoples but also contributes to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity. He reiterated China’s readiness to work closely with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, sustain the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, expand comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation, and achieve tangible outcomes.

Li also pointed out that the ongoing scientific and technological revolution, alongside industrial transformation, presents significant development opportunities. He stated that China is prepared to further emphasize the role of scientific, technological and industrial innovation in driving bilateral cooperation with Russia, fostering new economic growth opportunities.

He urged both nations to continue deepening exchanges and cooperation in culture, tourism, education, youth and sub-national sectors, in order to promote mutual understanding between their peoples and to ensure the continuity of China-Russia friendship across generations.

In light of accelerating global changes not seen in a century, Li asserted that China is ready to collaborate further with Russia to strengthen multilateral coordination, enhance mutual trust and cooperation with developing countries, promote a multipolar world and economic globalization, and safeguard their legitimate rights, interests, and the fundamental principles governing international relations.

Putin asked Li to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to President Xi. He highlighted the 75th anniversary of Russia-China diplomatic relations as a significant milestone. Putin noted the fruitful discussions between the two countries’ prime ministers earlier in the day, which resulted in several cooperation agreements, reflecting the strong implementation of the consensus he reached with Xi.

Russia is willing to strengthen cooperation, expand cultural exchanges and enhance collaboration within multilateral frameworks like BRICS, advancing the Russia-China strategic partnership in the new era, Putin said.