China says no Kenyan living in China is infected with Covid-19

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng says no cases of coronavirus infections amongst Kenyans living in China have been reported.

While issuing an update on the latest situation on the epidemic, Ambassador Wu called on Kenyans living or studying in China to stay calm, noting that it is safer for Kenyans in the virus epicentre to remain there as opposed to being evacuated.

This according to the Chinese envoy will help manage the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“It is quite normal to see some worries and anxieties from those people in China and their families at this difficult time. But it is wise, safe, and right for Kenyan students and other citizens to stay in Wuhan and China for a while,” Ambassador Wu told journalists at a Nairobi hotel.

“Hasty movement will only add more uncertainties,” He added.

However, delivering an update on the situation in China, the country’s ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng says there is no cause for alarm.

“I fully understand the concerns and fears of families of Kenyans living or studying in China, especially in Wuhan city. I wish to stress that, foreign nationals including Kenyan are safe in China,” Wu said.

In the face of heightening calls to have Kenyans stranded in China evacuated, the Chinese embassy holds the view that this may not be advisable.

“According to the professional evaluation of WHO Director-General Dr Tedros, the safest way for foreign nationals in Wuhan is to stay put and ensure effective self-protection,” He noted.

According to the ambassador, a number of confirmed cases have been detected among some foreign evacuees.

He says fighting the virus remains the topmost priority of the Chinese government, and that providing care and treatment to foreign nationals in China has been given the greatest preference.

“We are trying our best to provide good medical care, daily supplies and logistics support for the foreigners. All universities in China now have taken strict measures to keep campuses far away from the epidemic.”

Wu’s assurance coming as the Government of Kenya commended China for the efforts it has undertaken to contain the outbreak, and in particular, in keeping safe and healthy Kenyan students caught up at the epicentre of the epidemic.

The Ministry of Health sought to assure the public that the Kenyan Government is working with other agencies to “strengthen the country’s capacity to mitigate consequences of any potential importation of Coronavirus.”

As of Thursday, a total of 59,885 cases had been confirmed, 1,368 fatalities had been reported, and 6,000 people had been cured are discharged from hospitals in China.