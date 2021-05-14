China to build Kenya’s new Foreign Affairs HQ, pledges sustained development support

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters will soon move to a new location in the country’s capital Nairobi. The new state-of-the-art facility will be constructed with financial assistance from the Chinese Government.

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya disclosed on Thursday, that it will fund the project to the tune of four billion shillings as part of its agenda to support Kenya’s development. The new office is expected to be an upgrade of the current offices located along Harambee avenue in a building built in 1947.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian said he looks forward to the completion of the new headquarters before his tour of duty in Kenya comes to an end even as he promised that China will do whatever it takes to assist Kenya to realize its development aspirations.

“We are fully committed to enhancing this relationship. In the embassy we know too well, we are the engine room for the bilateral relationship. Whatever the Chinese side could join you to do in your development efforts, we will try our best,’ He said

The ambassador made the revelation at an event to hand over a donation of two VIP buses from Beijing to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate its programs.

Beijing’s top diplomat said the Swahili saying that best describes China’s engagement in Kenya is “Akufaaye kwa dhiki ndiye Rafiki (A friend in need is a friend indeed).

According to Amb. Zhou, Kenya deserves all the assistance it can get He acknowledged the important diplomatic role played by Kenya in the international community.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the legitimate rights of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations and we will never forget in October 1971, Kenya was firmly with us.” He said

The envoy said foreign governments, especially those enjoying diplomatic ties with Nairobi, should rally behind Kenya’s development agenda given that the East African country shoulders great responsibility in the region.

“With great influence in the region, comes the need for capacity building for Kenya. It serves us all diplomats here to be a part of your (Kenya) efforts in building your development agenda.” He remarked

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau commended China’s support for Kenya’s national economic aspirations through extensive infrastructure development that has made the country a regional transport and communications hub.

“We live in a common world and we have a shared future in this world and there is no way anyone of us can move ahead without bringing everyone else along.” Amb. Macharia said

Kamau noted that the continued support from the World’s second-largest economic power is a clear testament to the cordial and friendly relations that exist between Nairobi and Beijing.

“We, in this ministry, have special gratitude to the government of the People’s Republic of China for the generous grant towards the construction of a new ministry headquarters,” The PS said.

Amb. Macharia welcomed the buses donated by China disclosing that the country has previously faced challenges transporting VIPs to conference venues. He cited the blue economy, whose logistics challenges prompted a pledge from Chinese Ambassador who undertook to intervene to avert similar encounters in future.

“You said this is a small gift to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but let me tell you when we organize international meetings, one of the biggest challenges we face is how to move special guests who come and sometimes we can to move them with special transport because you can have fleets of cars running up and down Nairobi.” He disclosed amid cheer from those who attended the handover ceremony.

The latest pledge from President Xi Jinping’s administration is one in a long list of support projects from Beijing to Kenya and Africa.