China to help countries with weaker health systems amid outbreak

China will help and support countries with weaker health systems to strengthen their ability to prevent and control the novel coronavirus, and maintain regional and global public health security.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at Tuesday’s press conference, responding to the World Health Organization’s call to support those vulnerable countries against the spread of the virus.

African countries immediately provided China with valuable support and assistance after the outbreak and have always appreciated China’s efforts in fighting the virus, Zhao added.

“In times of crisis, African countries are standing with China. This is the best expression of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said.

“We will remember the help and friendship, and implement the outcomes of jointly building the Belt and Road and the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC),” he noted.

