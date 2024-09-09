China to lift foreign investment access restrictions in manufacturing

Restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector will be lifted with the release of the 2024 version of the negative list for foreign investment access, China’s top economic planner announced on Sunday.

Jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), the updated negative list, effective November 1, reduces the number of restrictions from 31 to 29, achieving zero restrictions in the manufacturing sector.

The release and implementation of the 2024 negative list marks a significant step towards establishing a higher-level open economy, according to an NDRC official.

The NDRC will collaborate with the MOC and other departments and regions to further implement the system of pre-establishment national treatment plus a negative list, as well as the negative list for foreign investment access, ensuring the timely rollout of the new opening measures.