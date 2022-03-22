China to offer Ukraine more humanitarian aid supplies

China has decided to provide more humanitarian aid supplies to Ukraine worth 10 Million Yuan (about 1.57 million U.S. dollars), a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing that this additional offer was based on the development of the situation and the actual needs of Ukraine. The Red Cross Society of China had earlier provided 5 million yuan worth of humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian side.

The spokesperson noted that Beijing will dispatch food and other necessities to the war-torn nation.

“China pays close attention to the civilian casualties in the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” Wang said, noting that the top priority for the international community now is to deal with the possible large-scale humanitarian crisis.

Wang said China has put forward a six-point initiative on alleviating the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and has taken concrete actions, including providing humanitarian aid supplies.

“China will continue to play a constructive role in easing the situation in Ukraine and stands ready to make its own efforts to overcome the humanitarian crisis,” said Wang.

The undertaking comes after President Xi Jinping announced to various heads of states and governments that China was willing to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The Chinese leader noted that it was regrettable that war had returned to the European nation even as he called for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

“We must work together to reduce the negative impact of this crisis,” He said during a video conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In the meantime, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reiterated that China will continue to “play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation to the best of its ability,”