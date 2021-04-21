China to produce more than 3 billion Covid-19 vaccines this year

China is expected to produce more than 3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year, an official has said

The country’s current production capacity is around 5 billion vaccine doses annually, said Zheng Zhongwei, head of the working group for vaccine development under the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

Speaking at a sub-forum of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, Zheng said that, when the outbreak happened, China immediately focused on research and development for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The country chose to conduct research work on 12 types of vaccines from 10 research units across the country, Zheng said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



China will supply more vaccines globally in the latter half of 2021, he added.