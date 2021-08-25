China to step up digital cooperation and investments in Africa

China has endeavored to work with Africa to formulate and implement a unique partnership program on digital innovation.

The program, according to China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Deng Li, will see Beijing explore broader cooperation with Africa in new business forms such as digital economy, smart city, and 5G at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against COVID-19 last year.

Under this new plan, Deng indicated that President Xi Jinping’s administration is keen on strengthening the digital infrastructure in the continent in order to ‘unclog’ the information artery of economic and social development.

“China will share its digital technologies with Africa to promote digital infrastructure connectivity. Chinese enterprises will be encouraged to work with their African partners to participate in digital infrastructure projects including fiber-optic backbone networks, cross-border connectivity, and new-generation mobile communication networks.” He said

“We will also help expand Internet access in Africa’s remote areas to connect the last mile of the information network.” He added.

Speaking during the opening of the China-Africa Internet Development and Cooperation Forum in Beijing, the top Chinese government official disclosed that the world’s second-largest power will further support Africa in raising the level of digitization in the public and corporate sectors while promoting industrialization by applying new technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and mobile payment.

“China will strengthen e-commerce cooperation with Africa to bring more quality African products into the Chinese market, and leverage cross-border e-commerce to speed up the integration of Africa’s information and industrial chains.” He remarked.

Deng disclosing that China will implement the “Talented Young Scientist Program”, the “Cirrus Innovative Talent Exchange Program” and other initiatives to step up China-Africa cooperation.

He reiterated that the East Asian country will continue to provide further support for Africa in training young talents in digital-related fields.

But over and above this, Deng noted that the two sides will jointly work towards upholding digital security and enhancing digital governance capacity.

“China welcomes African countries’ participation in the Initiative on Jointly Building a community with a shared future in cyberspace and the global initiative on data security. China stands ready to work with the African side to strengthen dialogue and communication in such areas as cybersecurity emergency response and Internet-related legislation, shape an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for digital development, and explore and formulate global rules on digital governance.” He told the forum that brought together African government officials responsible for Internet development, representatives of Chinese and African Internet firms, and experts and scholars in areas of technologies.

“China will continue to host activities such as the “China Innovation Tour for African Young Scientists” and support the building of the China-Africa Innovation Cooperation Center.” He added

And he was quick to point out that these were not just empty talk or initiatives just to be put on paper. Deng said the programme will be rolled out almost right away so that people in Africa can benefit from its fruits.

He said China will work with Africa to make plans for the digital cooperation initiatives to be launched in the next three years, and which will form part of the agenda of the next FOCAC meeting.

Early in the year, during his visit to the continent, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the proposal for China and Africa to cooperate in building a digital Africa.