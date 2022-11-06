China to support Africa’s efforts to tackle food insecurity challenge

China will continue to support Africa’s clamour to tackle and overcome the challenge of food insecurity, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian has said.

Speaking during the presentation of the first harvest of maize that is a product of studies conducted at the Sino-Africa Joint Research Centre (SAJOREC) located at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology main campus in Juja, Kiambu County, the Chinese top diplomat in the country lauded the efforts of the agricultural researchers which he noted will help many farmers.

Several months ago, researchers at the Center used maize seeds that are available in Kenya to boost their productivity. Ambassador Zhou who was the chief guest at the event convened to celebrate the good harvest, heaped praise on the effectiveness of the research carried out, which incorporated modern techniques to increase yields.

“This (agriculture and food security) is a serious topic. Through our efforts, I have faith that the studies that have been done here will help us in dealing with the challenge of limited or uncertain access to food,” he said in his speech

The Ambassador expressed confidence that Kenya and Africa have the potential to produce their own foods adequately if the available resources are put to good use, especially with the adoption of the latest technologies.

“Kenya’s population in the world is 0.7 percent, 50 million people with great abilities. If China with 1.4 billion people can guarantee its people food security, then it should not be a challenge here. All that is needed is hard work and goodwill,” he said

Based on research conducted at the SAJOREC Centre at JKUAT the yield obtained is 50 percent more when compared to yields from similar seeds that were undergoing studies but had been planted in other farms outside the institution.

“We have been conducting research on various crops. For instance, we have done studies on table and wine grapes. We have also looked at sorghum, millet, and many other crops. But I want us to focus more on research done by both sides on maize which is a staple food for our country. We are really thinking about how to improve maize yields at the moment,” Professor Robert Gituru, core founder of the research center.

Following this success, JKUAT intends to initiate programs aimed at building the capacity of farmers across Kenya on the latest agricultural innovation so as to guarantee successful farming practices.

SAJOREC is a talent cultivation and scientific research institute aided by the Chinese government on the basis of the exchange of official letters between the Chinese and Kenyan governments.

