China Trade Fair expands African businesses’ customer base

The 2022 edition of the China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) concluded Thursday in Shanghai with good outcomes particularly to businesses that showcased their products and services.

The trade fair happened at a time, trade relations between China and Africa have been characterized by an imbalance. To tackle this challenge, China has opted to create a variety of opportunities for African countries to expand their wings. One such avenue is exhibitions like the CIIE.

And the exhibition appears to have been a success in this regard. Reports coming out of the trade fair show major contracts signed by Chinese and foreign companies participating in the exhibition exceeded $73.5 billion.

This commitment by Chinese companies to buy goods and services from their foreign counterparts is in response to President Xi Jinping’s promise to open up China’s vast market to the world.

This value of transactions made in the six-day expo confirms that CIIE was a much-needed boost to businesses, especially from the developing nations, that have been struggling to find a footing following a wave of economic uncertainties brought about by the covid-19 outbreak.

“The fifth CIIE…displayed China’s resolution in sharing growth opportunities with global businesses,” said Sun Chenghai, the deputy director of CIIE Bureau.

The magnitude of deals signed during the world’s largest import trade fair, according to organizers, will most likely keep it on a path to more success in the future, and which spells good news for all participating countries.

Among other initiatives, CIIE is steadily becoming a great platform for African companies to venture into China’s vast market to showcase their products, promote their brands, and seek more business partners in the world’s second-largest economy.

For African companies, the advantage is that there are opportunities already that have opened up and all they have to do is to ensure that they grab and exploit them. This is particularly so given that China has demonstrated a strong desire to work with African countries to improve their economies.

2800 exhibitors from 145 countries took part in the import fair. Compared to the previous years, companies from a good number of African countries, including Kenya, participated in the trade fair. These companies appear to have elected to use the CIIE as a stage to reach millions of customers.

The numbers, however, suggest that many companies are still struggling to come out and participate in the exhibition and which China hopes will change in the upcoming events.

“Glad to see African agricultural products have fascinated Chinese consumers at the 5th China International Import Expo. I hope more African products of high quality can be known and introduced to Chinese market through this open & inclusive platform,” said Wu Peng, the Director General African Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

There is a lot of good stories to tell.

CGTN confirmed that fresh Kenyan avocados, imported to China for the first time this year, stole the show at the exhibition. This coming at a time the Chinese have only been familiar with fresh avocados from the Philippines and Mexico. This kind of reception can only translate to a windfall to Kenyan farmers and businesses.

“Some buyers and dealers have reached out to us at the expo and told us to send them samples as soon as possible. I believe we can soon see Kenyan avocados in Chinese supermarkets.” noted Vivian Wang Dole, China Marketing Director

Former economic adviser to the African Union Costantinos Bt. Costantinos, noted that CIIE would enable emerging economies in Africa and elsewhere with market opportunities in China as well as trade amongst themselves.

“Opening up is going to benefit China a lot, and it is also important in terms of South-South cooperation, where African countries, Latin American countries and Southeast Asian countries can have more access to China,” he said.

Still in the continent, South Africa, for instance, has participated in the Shanghai CIIE exhibition for five consecutive years. Despite the impact of COVID-19, South African enterprises actively participated in fairs and this year, aggressively promoting beef, wine, tea and other high-quality agricultural products, with sales in 2020 reaching US$210 million.

In 2021, exports of red wine, fruit, tea, and other products reached approximately $38 million, laying a solid foundation for South African products to expand market in China.

Rwandan coffee has also been embraced by the Chinese due to its ‘attractive aroma.’ The exhibition has provided an opportunity for Rwandan coffee companies to promote themselves and expand their reach.

The coffee variety has now increased the number of customers from the Chinese market, even as it expands employment opportunities on coffee plantations back home in Rwanda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...