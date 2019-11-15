China uses vocational education and training to counter radicalism

Xinjiang is situated in northwest China and the hinterland of the Eurasian Continent, covering an area of 1.66 million sq km.

It borders eight countries: Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. Since ancient times, Xinjiang has been home to various ethnic groups, and different cultures and religions coexist.

It has also been an important channel for communication between civilizations of the East and the West, and was an important section of the famed Silk Road which linked ancient China with the rest of the world.

The history of Xinjiang shows that the coexistence of multiple religions with one or two predominant has always been a basic characteristic of the religious structure of Xinjiang, and blending and coexistence of different religions has been the norm there.

Despite being occupied by several ethnic minorities, the province has witnessed a raft of challenges not to mention terrorism since early 1990s forcing Beijing to take necessary countermeasures.

In a statement sent to media houses early this week by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates that Xinjiang has witnessed thousands of violent and terrorist attacks causing great casualties and property loss.

“Against such a backdrop, Xinjiang took counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures according to Chinese law and in keeping with the common ideals cherished by the international community. Facts have proven that those measures achieved good results and were applauded and supported by people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang,” said the Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang.

Mr Geng added that “In the past three years, there wasn’t a single terrorist attack in Xinjiang. Local people’s right to life, health and development has been effectively safeguarded. Since the end of last year, over 1,000 foreigners have visited Xinjiang in more than 50 groups.”

Among the counter-extremism measures used in the region by Chinese government was vocational education and training which is practiced in line with the spirit and requirements of the rule of law in China, according to a white paper issued recently by the State Council Information Office.

The document cited three kinds of individuals who are suppose to undergo training the established training institutions in the place. They are:

-People who were incited, coerced or induced into participating in terrorist or extremist activities, or people who participated in terrorist or extremist activities in circumstances that were not serious enough to constitute a crime;

– People who were incited, coerced or induced into participating in terrorist or extremist activities, or people who participated in terrorist or extremist activities that posed a real danger but did not cause actual harm, whose subjective culpability was not deep, who acknowledged their offences and were contrite about their past actions and thus do not need to be sentenced to or can be exempted from punishment, and who have demonstrated the willingness to receive training;

-People who were convicted and received prison sentence for terrorist or extremist crimes and after serving their sentences, have been assessed as still posing a potential threat to society, and who have been ordered by people’s courts in accordance with the law to receive education at the centers.

In an attempt to address both the symptoms and root causes and integrating preventative measures and a forceful response, Xinjiang has established vocational education and training centers in accordance with the law to prevent the breeding and spread of terrorism and religious extremism, effectively curbing the frequent terrorist incidents and protecting the rights to life, health, and development of the people of all ethnic groups, the white paper said, adding that worthwhile results have been achieved.

The vocational education and training centers shall provide the people mentioned above with residential vocational training free of charge, and issue certificates of completion when the trainees reach the expected criteria. After graduation, the trainees can choose their own jobs, or employment can be arranged for them with the assistance of relevant authorities, the document said.

This comes after the Chinese had published another white paper early this year titled ‘Urgent Needs for Education and Training’ which outlined the needs of coming up with comprehensive training to the residents at the expense of diluting radicalism in anyway.

The white paper described terrorism and extremism as the common enemies of humanity, and the fight against such inhuman acts is the shared responsibility of the international community.

“It is a fundamental task of any responsible government, acting on basic principles, to remove the malignant tumor of terrorism and extremism that threatens people’s lives and security, to safeguard people’s dignity and value, to protect their rights to life, health and development, and to ensure they enjoy a peaceful and harmonious social environment,” reads the report in parts.

Over the years, to ensure public safety and wellbeing, the international community has spared little efforts and made tremendous sacrifices in preventing and combating terrorism and extremism. Many countries and regions, in light of their own conditions, have developed effective measures and drawn valuable lessons from these efforts.