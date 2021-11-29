China will never ‘confiscate’ an asset from any country, Beijing affirms

Recently, numerous reports have been emanating from Uganda alleging China could take over the Entebbe International Airport over supposed default on a $200 million loan to expand the facility.

China has, however, maintained that it is not interested in taking over the airport over loans noting that the said project was financed by the Export-Import Bank of China and is guaranteed by Uganda’s sovereign credit, and not by anything else.

The reports, according to Beijing, are purely politically motivated and only aimed at driving a wedge between China and Africa.

Not only that, China insists it will never seize any asset anywhere over unpaid loans.

“Not a single project in Africa has ever been “confiscated” by China because of failing to pay Chinese loans.”Chinese Embassy in Uganda responded

The Embassy spokesperson added that “even in the face of extreme cases of debt default, China has sought to reduce the burden of African countries by means of debt restructuring, debt mitigation, and debt reduction through friendly negotiations.”

China says its actions speak louder citing its decision to champion the easing of African countries’ debt burden while actively implementing the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative for Poorest Countries. Beijing insists it has the highest deferral amount among G20 members.

Terms of the loan agreement for the expansion of the Airport, according to China, are in full compliance with the prevailing conventions and practices in the international financial market.

The Director-General for African Affairs in China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Peng also weighed dismissing the debt-trap storyline. He said persons fanning this narrative are only keen on painting China in a bad light and jeopardizing the good relations that China enjoys with developing countries including Uganda.

“Which of the Chinese projects in Africa have been confiscated in Africa? NONE! The hype surrounding the Chinese ‘debt trap’ in Africa has NO factual basis and is being pushed on malicious grounds,” Wu said.

While urging the public to ignore the reports, China insists that all loan agreements it has entered into are without any hidden terms or political conditions attached.

On his part, China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao said that it’s not always fair to label the loans China gives to African countries as debt traps yet when Western powers give loans constantly labeled as donations.

“Why is money offered by Western countries to developing countries considered ‘assistance for development, while the money offered by China is labeled as ‘debt trap’? This view is NOT logical or correct!,” the Assistant Minister charged.

He said like African countries, China has had the painful experience of being controlled by foreign countries, and suffered from unfair treatment and exploitation.

“For assistance or cooperation with Africa, China will never allow the history repeat itself, let alone impose it on others.” China MFA reiterated

China is not alone in condemnation of the latest reports. In the same spirit, the Uganda government says there is no truth in claims that Uganda will surrender the airport for China’s monies.

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) dismissed the reports terming them untrue.

“The government of Uganda can’t give away such a national asset. We have said it before and repeat that it has not happened. There isn’t an ounce of truth in it,” UCAA spokesperson, Vianney Luggya said.

Amid these reports, China says it has also been providing concessional loans for Uganda’s major infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, communication, and electricity designed to promote Uganda’s economic and social transformation and enhance its capacity for home-driven development.

As per Kampala’s request, China says it has done whatever it can to support Uganda in various fields including agriculture, education, health, and infrastructure with the intention to enhance the well-being of the Ugandan people.

“It should be pointed out that China-Uganda cooperation has always adhered to the principles of openness, transparency, equality, and mutual benefits,” Beijing said on Sunday