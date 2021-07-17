China Zhifei’s Covid vaccine largely effective against delta variant, study shows

by Eric Biegon

A covid-19 vaccine developed by a unit of China’s Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products largely retains a neutralizing effect against the Delta variant but there was a slight reduction, Chinese researchers found in a laboratory study.

Scientists and regulators are watching closely to see whether the Delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than the original variant of the new coronavirus, will render available vaccines and treatments insufficient.

Tested against particles mimicking the real Delta variant, serum samples from people vaccinated with Zhifei’s three-dose regimen showed a 1.2-fold reduction in neutralising effect compared with against particles mimicking an older variant, researchers said in a paper published on Friday.

However, researchers cautioned that data from clinical trials or real-world use were still necessary to determine how well the shot can prevent people from getting sick by the variants.

Authors of the paper include researchers from Institute of Microbiology at Chinese Academy of Sciences, which is jointly developing the vaccine with Zhifei’s unit, and other Chinese institutions.

  

Latest posts

Ex-CS Rotich not off the hook in Arror, Kimwarer dams scandal, DPP says

Eric Biegon

Kenya, Italy joint collaboration to combat mental health

Eric Biegon

Magoha freezes radical institutional reforms announced by UoN

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More