China’s C919 jet continues a series of final test flights

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, COMAC, now says that its fleet of C919 aircrafts are conducting final certification test flights. The plane is part of the country’s long-term goal to become a leader in technology and heavy manufacturing.

On Friday, China’s indigenously-developed C919 large passenger aircraft started cold-weather test flights in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The manufacturer says the plane arrived at the Hulunbuir Dongshan international airport Friday for the test which is expected to verify the performance of the aircraft’s systems and equipment in extremely cold weather.

The manufacturer says the aircraft is conducting coordinated test flights at multiple airports in multiple regions.

Hulunbuir was chosen for the test flights as the city is known for its cold weather, with an average temperature of minus 25 degrees Celsius during winter.

High-Temperature Test Flights

Friday’s tests follow similar runs in June this year when the aircraft conducted a month-long high-temperature test flights in Turpan area of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The test flight team from the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China says it decided to hold the tests and collect performance data at various airports after analyzing meteorological reports of airports nationwide.

Turpan, for instance, is renowned for its harsh desert climate, especially its extreme summer. Between June and August, the average temperature there can surpass 38 degrees Celsius.

The C919 conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. Now the aircraft has started intensive test flights from various airports to make sure performance can meet airworthiness standards.

According to aviation experts, C919 is expected to challenge the Boeing and Airbus as manufacturers of commercial aircrafts.

Comac hopes to receive the C919’s airworthiness certificate by next year, allowing it to commence deliveries to Chinese carriers. The launch customer for the type will be Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines.