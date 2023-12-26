Home Business China’s central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China’s central bank conducted 383 billion yuan (about 53.97 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Tuesday.

It also conducted 85 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.95 percent.

The move aims to keep liquidity reasonable and ample at the end of the year, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

