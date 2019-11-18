Chinese govt gears up efforts to alleviate poverty in Xinjiang

In less than four decades, China has managed to lift out more than 700 million out of poverty and under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the Asian giant will be a poverty free nation from next year.

700 million people pulled out of poverty include those from China’s western region of Xinjiang, a historical, cultural and economic crossing point along the historic Silk Road.

According to Shohrat Zakir, deputy secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), before the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the economy of Xinjiang was an ordinary economy, with farming and livestock breeding as the source. Industry was underdeveloped, and there were no railways or up-to-the-mark factories or mines. Famines were frequent in some areas, and the people were impoverished.

However, after being liberated by People’s Republic of China 70 years ago, the government has geared up various efforts to alleviate poverty in this region which is also rich in oil and gas.

“Under the leadership of CPC, Xinjiang has forged ahead and worked toward development, progress and prosperity, together with the motherland, delivering remarkable results over the past seven decades,” said Mr Shohrat.

He added that “from 2014 to 2018, during a new round of the poverty alleviation campaign, 2.31 million people shook off the shackles of poverty, and the impoverishment rate in rural Xinjiang dropped from 19.4 percent to 6.1 percent. By 2020, like the rest of China, Xinjiang will lift its impoverished population totally out of poverty by current set standards.

For instance, the government introduced agricultural subsidy policy in order to encourage those living in poverty to venture into farming and the government admits that good progress have been made despite the province experiencing acts of terrorism .

In Qapqal County, one of the counties of Xinjiang, orchard planting has turned to a major project for poverty relief. Over one million saplings have been planted on 733 hectares of farmland, equivalent to twice the size of Central Park in New York. The field is distributed among 220 impoverished families to manage. Even if no fruit grows in five years, each family can still obtain $ 2000 as subsidies in the end.

This has contributed greatly to the per-capita income of urban residents from $45 in 1978 to $4,615 in 2018, an average annual growth of 12.3 percent; that of rural residents went up from $11978 to $2000 in 2018, an average annual growth of 12.2 percent.

Currently, a large number of highly competitive companies from outside the region have set up factories or subsidiaries in Xinjiang under the “pairing assistance” program, helping local residents find jobs close to their homes.

Companies based in the park, including electronic components makers and clothing manufacturers, have hired more than 3,000 workers from nearby villages and towns, making the industrial park one of the most bustling areas in the region.

The program has allowed 19 provinces and municipalities to offer financial and personnel support to remote Xinjiang, building new infrastructure and funding local industry.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s economic planner, since late 2012, the provinces and municipalities have allocated more than 13 billion yuan (about $1.91 billion) to promote local industries and created more than 500,000 jobs in Xinjiang.

Its GDP increased from 791 million yuan (about $112 million) in 1952 to 1.2 trillion yuan (about 200 billion) in 2018 while its total imports and exports were $20 billion last year.

Thanks to support from other parts of the country, Xinjiang has seen rapid economic growth in the past few years, with infrastructure projects bringing the region closer to the rest of China.

The infrastructure gap Xinjiang already has 4,395 kilometers of expressway and 717 kilometers of high-speed railway, as well as 18 civil airports, according to the white paper.

The region’s tourism has seen a significant upsurge in recent years. Xinjiang received more than 150 million domestic and foreign tourists in 2018, a year-on-year growth of 40.1 per cent, and 75.89 million tourists visited in the first half of this year, up 46 percent year-on-year and it expects more than 200 million visitors this year, according to information released by the State Council Information Office.

The fast growth was partly boosted by infrastructure upgrades, which the region’s authorities deemed as crucial for tackling overcapacity, deepening supply-side reform, and supporting the Belt and Road Initiative.

Covering an area of 1.66 million square kilometers, or about one-sixth of China’s land area, Xinjiang is huge and its infrastructure is still far from enough to support its development.

The Belt and Road Initiative, aimed at building a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes of Silk Road, has injected new impetus to Xinjiang’s development.

At the core of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Xinjiang is also quickly building up strong industries, including chemicals, information technology, machinery manufacturing, and textiles.