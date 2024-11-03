China’s Li Xi arrives in Kenya for high-level bilateral talks

Kenya welcomed His Excellency Li Xi, a senior member of China’s Communist Party, on Sunday, setting the stage for a series of bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

The high-ranking Chinese official, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Li Xi’s three-day visit follows closely after the recent Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, underscoring China’s renewed focus on its partnerships across Africa.

According to Prime CS Mudavadi, this visit marks a critical opportunity for Kenya to deepen cooperation with China across various sectors, including trade, infrastructure, technology, and cultural exchange.

“Kenya values its longstanding relationship with China, and this visit by His Excellency Li Xi demonstrates China’s ongoing commitment to our country’s growth,” Mudavadi said.

During his stay, Li Xi is expected to hold high-level talks with President Dr. William Ruto.

These discussions will centre on furthering joint initiatives that support Kenya’s economic growth, infrastructure projects, and sustainable development goals.

In addition to government-to-government talks, the visit will foster cooperation between Kenya Kwanza, the ruling coalition in Kenya, and the CPC.

The two parties are expected to explore avenues for closer collaboration that align with their shared focus on delivering progress and stability to their citizens.

Mudavadi emphasized that these discussions aim to deepen understanding and strengthen ties between the political parties, fostering a mutual exchange of ideas and strategies.

“The partnership between Kenya Kwanza and the Communist Party of China goes beyond government projects—it’s about building a people-centered approach to governance and service delivery,” Mudavadi noted.

Li Xi’s visit is anticipated to strengthen Kenya’s position within China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has supported transformative projects like the Standard Gauge Railway and numerous road networks across Kenya.

The outcome of these bilateral talks could lead to further Chinese investment in sectors critical to Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

As Li Xi’s visit unfolds, it is expected to underscore Kenya’s strategic role as a key partner for China within Africa.