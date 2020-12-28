China’s positive economic outlook provides hope to low-income countries

The coronavirus pandemic posed a significant challenge to China’s economy. China virtually shut down everything in the first quarter of 2020 to contain the spread. Retail stores closed, traffic dropped, and manufacturing stopped.

But after a sharp decline in the first quarter of 2020, China’s economy has normalized. And it has actually done so faster than expected. This according to a recent report from the World Bank was made possible by an effective pandemic-control strategy and strong policy measures.

In its December 2020 report, the international financial institution projected that China’s economy will rebound to 7.9 percent next year. This is significantly more than nearly any other country.

With this news, experts say the Chinese government has demonstrated the capability to move its economy toward stabilization in the face of domestic and external pressures.

At home, this growth means a lot especially in terms of meeting national goals such as poverty alleviation, where China has achieved the feat of removing all remaining counties from the poverty list. The government recently announced that the last nine impoverished counties, all in the southwest, have eliminated absolute poverty. I will discuss the significance of this later on.

To the outside world, the greatest message this positive outlook sends to the Asian country’s trading partners, perhaps, is that China’s economy remains resilient.

And this is monumental given the situation in the world right now where trade disputes have been making daily headlines and the protectionist narrative is on the rise.

It is encouraging to note that while this is going on, China is holding on to its engagement with the rest of the world, particularly deepening ties with developing nations. A good showing economically definitely gives further hope that this relationship is not under any threat.

Shared Prosperity

This stability is important for China’s foreign policy formulation. Over the last couple of years, the world’s second-largest economy has been advocating common values. President Xi Jinping’s brainchild, the Belt and Road Initiative, quickly springs to mind. With BRI, Xi’s vision is to build a “community with a shared future for humankind.”

Through this initiative, China has channeled over US$4 trillion in the last seven years alone, where approximately 3,200 projects have been developed globally.

In Africa, China is currently the largest financier of infrastructure projects. Majority have been completed, others are ongoing and many more have been lined up. This can only be sustained in the long-term if Beijing’s economic foundations remain strong.

The importance of the Belt and Road Initiative to Africa can be seen in that so far 42 African countries have signed up for the program. This is a clear testament that the majority of African countries acknowledge the need for better infrastructure, which is still seen as a major barrier to development in the region.

China’s investments in Africa have risen significantly since the concept of the BRI was launched. A recent report by McKinsey & Company estimated that more than 10,000 Chinese-owned firms operate in Africa. Numerous reports show these investments have had a positive effect on the continent.

Some of the projects that have been completed under the Belt and Road Initiative include, Algeria’s Cherchell Ring Expressway & Port: linking the Mediterranean with the African interior, the Addis-Ababa to Djibouti railway, Port of Doraleh which is Ethiopia’s gateway to world trade, Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi railway, the Maputo-Katembe Bridge in Mozambique which is Africa’s longest suspension bridge, Nigeria’s Lagos-Kano railway, and the Entebbe-Kampala expressway in Uganda.

In Kenya, a major expressway linking Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Western parts of Nairobi is ongoing and is earmarked for completion end of 2021.

These projects are just a handful of some of the infrastructure development that is taking place throughout the continent. These provide significant investment opportunities.

This coming amid a disclosure by China that it had delivered three-quarters of the multi-million dollar pledge it made to Africa in 2018.

“Over 70 percent of the US$60 billion of financing support pledged by China at the Beijing Summit has been either delivered or appropriated.” Chinese assistant minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Li told said.

Buoyed by positive economic showing Deng noted that China will forge a new cooperation model with Africa targeting projects that have a greater positive impact on people’s lives. He indicated that China is eager for an opportunity to spearhead projects that “generate millions of jobs, improve lives, promote digital economy, alleviate poverty, and power both industrial and supply chains.”

By aiding African economies, just like in China, hundreds of millions of people will be lifted out of poverty, and standards of living will improve.

Revisiting the impact of this economic growth back home, China is currently evolving to become a consumer-driven economy. This is probably the strongest statement ever that China is increasing its purchase of imported products.

With 1.4 billion people, China boasts of 20 percent of the world’s population. As its people get richer, they will consume more. Companies will try to sell to this market, the largest in the world.

Many developing countries are still major producers of agricultural and natural resource commodities. Chinese consumption and production growth will continue to support adequate prices for commodities.

Africa is desperately in need of engines of growth right now, and with continued strong and pragmatic economic policymaking, China can provide that impetus for economic growth.

And did you know that the Chinese economy is on course to the top in the next 8 years?

A report released by the Centre for Economics and Business Research says China’s economy will overtake the US economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously forecast, following the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

CEBR says not only did China handle the outbreak more effectively than Western nations, but its Western counterparts suffered significant hits to their long-term growth.