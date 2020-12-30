China’s strong showing in the fight against pandemic hugely laudable

If ever there was a time to stand by each other and avoid gravitating towards the abyss, it is now. More often we keep saying we live in a global community, or the world has become a global village. What the current health crisis has done is to make these words all the more real.

The coronavirus broke out at the beginning of 2020 and quickly spread to all the corners of the earth like wildfire. It has since pushed humanity to the edge, delivering a blow after another to mankind at a scale never witnessed in recent memory.

The tragedy with the covid-19 pandemic is that it is not a respecter of one’s socio-economic status, gender, race, or religion. Both the wealthy and poor countries have been inflicted with untold pain by the virus that knows no boundaries.

If major powers are yet to withstand the contagion, one wonders what would have become of the poorest of countries, the majority of whom are in Africa. But thanks to China, help arrived. And, early enough.

After successfully stemming the spread of the disease on its own territory, China immediately started fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with other countries in the battle against COVID-19.

The white paper titled “Fighting COVID-19: China in Action” published by the country’s State Council Information Office was all over in the news in the early stages of the pandemic. In it, China shared its experience in the fight against covid-19 while expressing solidarity with the rest of the world, especially to Africa.

In the true spirit of globalization, Chinese leader Xi Jinping was the first leader of a major economy to call for international cooperation to fight covid-19. Drawing attention to disruptions caused by the disease, he spoke of the need for collective efforts to boost solidarity. He expressed concern that infections kept mounting and deaths continued to spike.

“The once-in-a-century global public health crisis has once again highlighted the fact that the human race belongs to a community with a shared future, and only by joining hands can all countries steer themselves out of the plight.” The Chinese leader said

His were not empty promises, given that, he went on to announce a donation of 50 million US dollars to the World Health Organization to boost its efforts to contain virus spread.

Soon, his administration released emergency medical supplies to more than 150 countries and international organizations.

Who will forget the generous contributions of Chinese businessman Jack Ma? Virtually every single country in the continent received a consignment of face masks, sanitizers, and other personal protective equipment.

To put this into perspective, in 5 months China exported more than 152 billion masks, 1.4 billion protective suits, 230 million goggles, 209,000 ventilators, testing kits that can be used for 470 million people, and 81 million infrared thermometers.

During the World Health Assembly forum in May President Xi announced new measures to be taken by China in its solemn undertaking and commitment to this cause.

“We will provide US$2 billion to help with COVID-19 response and with economic and social development in affected countries, especially developing countries.” He announced

And he did not stop there. He promised to help more people on the African continent, through a cooperation mechanism where Chinese hospitals were to be paired up with their African counterparts.

What followed was numerous virtual meetings between Chinese medical teams and African doctors, sharing experience in COVID-19 prevention. This experience sharing helped a great deal given that countries were dealing with an enemy no one knew anything about.

China then took the continent’s matters to the international arena. President Xi would ask the G20 members to implement the Debt Service Suspension Initiative for struggling economies. This came as a relief to nations whose loans were due.

But with the situation not improving at a speed everyone expected, the focus has since shifted to the vaccine. It is praiseworthy that China has pledged that once the development and deployment of its covid-19 vaccine are completed, African countries will be among the first to benefit.

Without a doubt, the situation is not as dire in the continent when looked at from the perspective of what’s happening elsewhere. Yet China’s actions have helped save a great number of lives. This contribution to Africa provides further hope for the future.

In such a time, it’s clear that isolation only makes the world weaker, while unity keeps humanity strong. What China has shown is that by working in solidarity, it is easy to overcome difficulty. And finally, when the virus is defeated, China will be remembered for coming to the aid of those in need.