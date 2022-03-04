China’s top political advisory body starts annual session

China’s two most important political gatherings of the year —popular as the ‘Two Sessions’ officially kicked-off Friday, setting in motion Beijing’s activities both at home and abroad for the 2022 calendar year.

The meeting according to the spokesperson for the session Zhang Yesui will see China’s national legislature hold sittings for six and a half days, starting on Saturday morning.

“The gathering is of great importance in the country’s political calendar, during which development targets will be made for the year and beyond,” Zhang told a press conference

President Xi Jinping led delegates, who are converging in the country’s capital from all parts of China, to attend the opening ceremony of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The Consultative Conference is the country’s topmost political advisory body.

At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

During Friday’s session, the chairman of the CPPCC National Committee Wang Yang delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.

Dubbed the “Two Sessions,” China’s major political season also includes the annual gathering of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s top legislature.

The gatherings are being held at a time the world is reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, weak economic performance, and volatile regional situations.

Chinese government work report, which sits high on the agenda, is expected to be unveiled on Saturday. In the work report, key economic targets, such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, employment, and foreign trade will be laid bare.