China’s tourism industry flourishes as tourists numbers rise

Over the recent years, African countries have become the popular destination of Chinese tourists due to their rich wildlife which has become the biggest attraction.

Chinese travel abroad has tripled in the past decade. The East African giant, Kenya is among the top five most frequently-visited African countries by Chinese travelers. This is due to the factor that China and Kenya enjoys a good bilateral relations at the moment even making Beijing to be number one trading partner of Nairobi which have resulted into many Chinese visiting the East African giant hence boosting its tourism sector.

As a result of the cooperation between the two countries, mid this year, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) intensified its strategy to attract high-yield tourist arrivals from Chinese big cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Betty Addero Radier, Chief Executive Officer of KTB recently told Xinhua that “using findings from an in-depth engagement with Chinese travel agencies, media as well as local travel partners, we have uncovered new insights on China’s tourism trends that inform how we package our destination products and experiences to offer travelers more specialized and personalized experiences.”

Kenyan government data indicated that in 2018 Kenya received 81,709 arrivals from China, representing a 4.03 percent growth from the previous year.

As Nairobi continues to attract Chinese tourists, in Taxkorgan, a border county in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, has seen a growing number of tourists in recent years who have come for its unique folk culture and splendid plateau scenery, reports China Daily.

The county of Taxkorgan, which borders Afghanistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan, is the only Tajik autonomous county in China, with most of its roughly 40,000 residents ethnic Tajiks.

According to Chinese tabloids, the boom in Taxkorgan reflects Xinjiang’s move to further promote local tourism in recent years. A total of $50 million was allocated early this year for boosting high quality tourism development in Xinjiang in February this year. The region will also 346 toilets, 36 gas stations and 100 parking lots to alleviate restrictions on the development of its tourism industry.

Also, China Daily reports that traveling in the vast Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region by train has become a popular choice for domestic visitors, helping a region that was once restricted by poor transportation embrace a boom in tourism.

First launched on July 1, 2013, the so-called “tourism trains” have expanded their routes and offer better services. These routes now cover main attractions such as Kanas, Turpan and Kashgar, and the trains are now equipped with bathrooms, gyms, catering services and entertainment rooms, helping to ensure a good traveling experience.

Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region witnessed continuous boom as the region has emerged as a popular destination for travelers looking to avoid the summer heat.

Ctrip, an online travel service, reported earlier this month that Urumqi, the region’s capital, was included for the first time this year as one of the top 10 domestic destinations to spend summer holidays because its mountainous areas enjoy cooler weather.

According to the China Tourism Academy, a destination suitable for avoiding the summer heat should meet two requirements: the temperature should be between 18 C and 28 C, and the place should have abundant tourism facilities and a low risk of disasters.

Attractions in Urumqi, such as the Tianshan Grand Canyon and Baiyun International Ski Resort, meet those standards.

According to the Spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Geng Shuang early this week in a press conference said the region has witnessed a good progress in terms of radicalization since Beijing started applying counter-terrorism measures.

“From 1990 to 2016, thousands of violent and terrorist incidents occurred in Xinjiang, which caused heavy casualties and property losses. Faced with such severe circumstances, Xinjiang lawfully fought those crimes while addressing the root causes and making utmost efforts to protect residents’ basic human rights from the harm of terrorism and extremism,

Thanks to the preventive counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts, Xinjiang, a place that once suffered gravely from terrorism, hasn’t seen a single violent, terrorist incident over the past three years. People’s right to life, health and development and other basic rights have been effectively safeguarded. The government’s measures have been endorsed by all ethnic groups.” said Mr Geng.

He further noted that the region which used not to receive foreigners before has been receiving many international and domestic tourists adding that international organizations have continued to support China’s policy on Xinjiang.

“Over 1,000 foreign diplomats, international organization officials and media personnel agreed after visiting Xinjiang that the counter-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts there are an important contribution to the world and valuable experience for all to learn from,” Mr Geng told journalists.

According to information on the website of The State Council Information Office, Xinjiang has received more than 150 million domestic and foreign tourists in 2018, a year-on-year growth of 40.1 percent, and 75.89 million tourists visited in the first half of this year, up 46 percent year-on-year, this is attributed to the peace and stability it enjoys now.

It is projected that the region will receive more than 200 million visitors this year.

Visitors are also lured by its snow-capped mountains, verdant grassland and Tajik festivities such as the eagle dance and polo.

Tourism has created more than 1,000 jobs for local residents this year and helped many escape poverty.

