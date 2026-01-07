Africa

China’s Wang Yi to begin 2026 with Africa visit, attend AU ceremony

Trip to Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania and Lesotho marks 36th consecutive year Africa hosts China’s first overseas diplomatic mission

Eric Biegon
By
Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, and Lesotho from January 7 to 12, marking Africa as the destination for China’s first overseas diplomatic trip of the year for the 36th consecutive time.

According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend the launch of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa. This visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Africa.

At a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning noted that the four countries are strategic partners of China. The visit aims to deepen political mutual trust, advance cooperation outcomes from the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and inject new momentum into building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future.

China says the itinerary reflects its development-oriented approach to Africa. Ethiopia serves as a regional hub and the host of the AU, Somalia represents the connection between development and security, Tanzania symbolizes the historic friendship between China and Africa, while Lesotho highlights China’s inclusive engagement with smaller African nations.

Additionally, Beijing argues that the visit underscores China’s increasing focus on people-to-people, cultural, and youth exchanges alongside economic cooperation. China remains Africa’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $300 billion in 2025, and continues to invest in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and digital development.

Analysts note that this annual Africa-first diplomatic tradition underscores China’s consistent attention to the Global South, predictability in its foreign policy, and long-term commitment to Africa’s development and sovereignty, even amid global geopolitical shifts.

