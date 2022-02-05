China’s Xi toasts guests at Beijing Olympics’ welcoming banquet

Chinese President Xi Jinping toasted the guests of the Winter Olympics and thanked foreign officials for coming despite all the odds, during a welcoming banquet on Saturday.

The banquet was held a day after the Olympics opened at the National Stadium in Beijing. The games have been overshadowed by the pandemic and a US-led diplomatic boycott.

“I sincerely thank all governments, peoples, and international organizations that care about and support the Beijing Olympic Winter Games,” Xi said in a speech published by the foreign ministry.

The president said he appreciated the guests for overcoming difficulties caused by the pandemic to come to Beijing to cheer for China. International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach attended the banquet.

He said China has delivered on the promise it made to the international community by presenting a green, inclusive, open, and clean Games.

Xi added, China has made renewed contributions to the Olympic cause by realizing the goal of engaging 300 million people in winter sports through hosting and promoting the Games.

Noting that the Olympic Movement since ancient times has carried humanity’s aspirations for peace, solidarity and progress, Xi urged all parties to keep in mind the original aspiration of the Olympic Movement and jointly uphold world peace.

“We need to uphold mutual respect, equality, dialogue and consultation, strive to bridge differences and eliminate conflict, and work together for a world of durable peace,” he stressed.

Xi noted that China has just entered the Year of the Tiger according to the lunar calendar.

As Tiger is a symbol of strength, courage and fearlessness, Xi wished all Olympic athletes to have excellent performances with the strength of the tiger.

“I am confident that with the joint efforts of us all, Beijing 2022 will surely go down in history as a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Games,” said the Chinese president.

Xi concluded by raising a toast to the health of those present and their families as well as “the dynamic development of the Olympic Movement” and “humanity’s noble cause of peace and development.”