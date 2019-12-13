Chinese companies to invest in Kenya’s renewable energy sector

Chinese energy companies plan to invest billions of shillings in Kenya’s renewable energy sector as the country ramps up its energy capacity.

Areas targeted for investment include wind, solar and nuclear energy where China has become a global leader.

Africa Policy Institute President Peter Kagwanja says the investment is part of the six trillion shillings Belt and Road Fund established by China last year to help expand African infrastructural capacity.

In the last 20 years, China has expanded is energy footprint in Africa, becoming a major source of funds for a dozen countries on the continent keen to modernize their energy sectors.

Last month China Aerospace Construction Group Corporation won a multi-billion shillings tender to construct the 400kV/40km double circuit Isinya-Konza Transmission Line Project which seeks to improve the quality of power supply in the Konza Technopolis and the surrounding regions.

Africa Policy Institute President Peter Kagwanja says Kenya which still suffers from low power generation is fast attracting the eye of Beijing as an attractive renewable energy destination.

Speaking during the China-Africa energy cooperation summit, Kagwanja backed Nairobi-Beijing partnership to expand renewable energy mix.

Kenya has leading the continent in renewable energy sector with a mix of solar, wind, hydro and geothermal generating close to 85 percent of the country’s energy needs.

The country targets a clean energy transition in two years’ time.

Kagwanja further says, Chinese oil companies are keen on tapping Kenya’s petroleum sector led by the global Petro-chemical giant China National petroleum corporation.