Chinese community pledges support for low-income families, donates Ksh.7m to Mathare school

The Chinese business community in Kenya made a solemn undertaking Tuesday to continue channeling support to poor and disadvantaged areas in the country.

Beijing’s top envoy to Nairobi Zhou Pingjian indicated that Chinese companies operating locally are under instructions to strive to tackle the most compelling challenges facing the poorest and the most vulnerable members of society.

“Chinese government always encourages the Chinese business community in Kenya to try their best to integrate with the local community and to do more within their capacity to help them meet their needs,” said the Ambassador

Speaking at an event where the Kenya China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) and the Chinese Embassy jointly donated Ksh.6.8 Million to support MCEDO School in the Mathare area of Nairobi, the Chinese government representative noted that the business community is always eager to explore ways and find opportunities to play a part in handling issues affecting Kenyans.

The latest donation will be used for the renovation of the school as well as the provision of meals for young learners.

“We will keep the tradition of helping each other. MCEDO Beijing is a wonderful story of friendship between China and Kenya. These kinds of projects are a token of our friendship,” Ambassador Zhou Pinjian stated

While reiterating that China and Kenya enjoy profound traditional friendship, the ambassador disclosed that all the Chinese organizations operating locally have also been doing a lot in the country as part of their corporate social responsibility programs. He promised to ensure that all the necessary assistance needed in Kenya will always be availed by the Chinese government.

“I commend what KCETA has been doing in Kenya. Kenya’s priority is our priority. If there is anything we can do for you, we will try our best to do it,” he said

On his part, the Kenya China Economic and Trade Association Chairperson Li Changgui noted that the group is pleased to see that children can learn, grow up healthy, and have a good foundation for a brighter future courtesy of its members’ assistance.

“The expectant eyes and smiling faces of the children make everything we do more valuable and meaningful. KCETA will continue to visit the school regularly, to understand the needs of the school and its students, and to provide assistance within its capacity to support the school’s educational cause as always,” said Mr. Li

The KCETA boss expressed hope that the children from poor backgrounds who are getting a helping hand from the Chinese business community will excel in their studies and in the future contribute to Kenya’s development.

Benedict Kiage, the school’s Director, noted that the support extended by the Chinese community to the school, over the years, has renewed awareness of the importance of education in Mathare. Among other things, he says the group has supported the institution with furniture even as he disclosed that since the outbreak of covid-19, KCETA has donated food supplies and the necessary epidemic prevention materials to ensure uninterrupted learning by pupils.

“We are grateful beyond measure. Our school has not been in very good condition but today it is as good as new. We can never take this for granted, it is an honour to have such a beautiful school in Mathare,” he said

MCEDO was established in 2007 with the help of the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi. Ever since then, KCETA has been providing support to the school. In November 2012, the Chinese community mobilized and raised Ksh. 55 million towards the expansion of the school’s facilities. Today, the school’s capacity has increased from 200 to 550 pupils.

Just last week, the Chinese ambassador awarded scholarships to 25 Kenyan university students as part of support to the country’s education sector.

“Whether it’s about scholarships or other exchange programmes in the education sector and all the other areas, we have made very good progress and the momentum is very strong,” The ambassador said in Mathare during the donations

“By doing these projects we understand Kenya better and the aspirations of our Kenyan friends. This motivates us to do more even on a larger scale,” he added

