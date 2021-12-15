Chinese companies in Kenya pledge more economic, social development programs

The Kenya China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) released its third Corporate Social Responsibility Report on Wednesday, pledging more responsibilities of its 107 member companies to Kenya’s economic and social development.

The Chinese enterprises affirmed their commitment to help Kenya’s realization of the Big Four Agenda and eventually assist the country’s achievement of its Vision 2030.

“With diligence, dedication, and responsibility, they (Chinese companies) are deeply engaged in various fields between the two countries and playing an integral role in promoting the bilateral relations,” KCETA said in a statement.

Faced with the surging COVID-19 pandemic, the consortium says its members have been making donations of response supplies to all segments of society in Kenya, providing the much-needed support.

“By September 2021, Chinese companies in Kenya had donated more than KES 64.68 million’s worth of medical and protective materials to Kenya, including 795 liters of medical alcohol, 24.085 pairs of medical gloves, 483.850 masks, and 3,660 protective suits.” The lobby noted

On infrastructure and smart devices, KCETA noted that Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies has supported 2,000 students from over 20 universities in Kenya to continue learning during school closures due to COVID-19 by using the Talent online platform, the WeLink online conference application, and the iLearning online examination platform.

“Its data-free ICT Academy provides Kenyan students with a convenient and new learning approach.”

“Huawei’s such a typical performance of its corporate social responsibilities is held in high regard by the teachers and students in Kenya and has also won reorganization from the UNESCO.” The association indicated

In recent years, members of the KCETA have leveraged their key industry-specific advantages and continuously explored their potential during the construction of roads, water conservancy projects, housing, and other infrastructure projects.

“Since its opening in 2017, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway has transported 6.58 million passengers and nearly 1.53million TEU of cargo.”

On October 16, 2019, the first phase (120 km) of the Nairobi-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway, built by China Communications and Construction Company, was officially opened to traffic. It links with the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR and plays an important role in promoting Kenya’s economic and social development, speeding up industrialization, and enabling more connections and communication in East Africa.” KCETA noted while highlighting the impact of the Chinese-financed and constructed project on the economy.

As one pillar of the Big Four Agenda, affordable housing has been listed as a priority of government work. For example, the Park Road Affordable Housing Project undertaken by the KCETA member China State Construction Engineering Corp. (Kenya) Limited covers an area of 32,000 square meters, including 1,370 affordable houses and supporting infrastructure and facilities.

“This project became the first completed affordable housing project on October 2020, making for a good start for building the affordable housings system in Kenya. It also represents a solid step towards realizing the people’s dreams to be happily settled,” The lobby said in a statement

KCETA added, “besides creating job opportunities for local people, Chinese enterprises in Kenya also work to stimulate the vitality of the local human capital market by innovating the human capital empowerment model and sharing high-quality vocational education resources.”

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian says KCETA plays a more glorious mission in Kenya and promises to improve cooperation between Kenya and China.

The Chinese top diplomat in Nairobi noted that the Chinese business community is making great contributions to the promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative while helping build a China-Africa community with a shared future.

According to preliminary statistics, from 2020 to 2021, Chinese enterprises employed more than 60,000 Kenyan employees, and the localization rate exceeds 90%.

From 2020 to 2021, several regions in Kenya have experienced natural disasters such as heavy rains, floods, and mudslides. In this regard, Chinese enterprises in Kenya have been making donations of money and materials, reinforced embankments, and unclogged roads to protect the safety and property of the residents.

“Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd. (Kenya Office) renovated, reinforced, and upgraded the levees on both downstream riversides of the Nzoia River at the request of the Busia County government. The efforts directly saved 20,000 acres (roughly 8,000 hectares) of agricultural land and 70,000 people in the county from the flooding.” The association indicated

Themed on “New Start, New Chapter”, the report launch event was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian, Mr. Zhang Yijun, Minister Counselor of Chinese Embassy, Prof. Arch. Paul M. Maringa, Principal Secretary of Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development, and Public Works, Mr. Paul Ndung’u Kamweru, Director for Asia and Australia Directorate of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ms. Olivia Rachier, Ag. Managing Director of Kenya Investment Authority.

A number of employees from KCETA member companies and beneficiaries of their programs attended and spoke at the event.