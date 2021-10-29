Chinese firm breaks ground for aloe vera processing plant in Baringo

The idea that the Aloe Vera crop that is available in plenty in Baringo County can be used for commercial purposes will soon turn into a reality.

This is after Chinese firm Zonken Biotech Corporation Limited broke ground towards the construction of a factory in the Koriema area of Baringo South that will process the succulent plant’s sap.

Other than the purchase of the aloe sap from the farmers, the Chinese firm is expected to promote the growing of the crop in areas with suitable climatic conditions like Tiaty, Baringo North, Mogotio, and Kerio Valley region.

“Whenever we establish that natural resources are available in a particular region of the country, as a government we facilitate that process by ensuring that investors get the requisite requirements so that when they flourish, the country will also develop,” Principal Secretary in Kenya’s ministry Wildlife Prof. Fred Segor said during the ceremony has he indicated that the government has streamlined issuance of permits and licenses of Biotrade of natural resources in the country.

He noted that there are more than 130 million Aloe Vera plants in the country, with Baringo producing 2 million. He says with the new factory, the region is likely to produce 60 tonnes per harvest which will translate to Ksh. 54 million annual income.

“We are recommending our investors to export our product for just one to two years then they set up bigger factories in the country in order to benefit not only farmers but also the scientists who are training in the various local universities so that they become more productive through their expertise,” Prof. Segor said.

While thanking the Chinese investor William Zonken for funding the construction of the factory, area Governor Stanley Kiptis noted that the county has already mapped out areas with availability of natural resources which they intend to use in establishing economic hubs.

“Industrialisation will help solve socio-economic challenges afflicting the region like eradicating runaway poverty as well as unemployment amongst the youth.” Said the Governor

At the same time, he challenged farmers to venture into aloe vera farming in order to sustain the full operation of the factory.

In his remarks, the Chinese investor William Zhou said that the factory will employ 1,000 people in its various departments which will, in turn, improve their livelihoods.

He added that his company Zonken Biotech Corporation Limited plans to build five new factories for products like tomato sauce and honey in five sub-counties in the area at a cost of KSh. 400 million in order to contribute towards the improvement of livelihoods and increase the county’s revenue.

With this development, farmers in the Koriema area and its environs who had abandoned Vera farming for almost 20 years due to poor management and lack of market are expected to go back to the farms amid rising demand for the crop.

Aloe Vera is a medicinal succulent plant growing in arid and semi-arid regions and is used in the treatment of various ailments.