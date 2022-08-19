Chinese FM makes proposal on building China-Africa community with shared future

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday proposed building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era at a meeting reviewing the progress made in China-Africa cooperation.

At the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Dakar, Senegal, last November, China announced it would implement nine programs jointly with African countries, demonstrating sustained cooperation and commitment to the continent.

Wang said the two sides had implemented those decisions with good progress and brought tangible benefits to the African people in his speech to the Coordinators’ Meeting on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) which he hosted via video link.

China and Africa have worked with absolute sincerity to safeguard international fairness and justice, push forward infrastructural construction to facilitate the industrialization drive of Africa, jointly cope with the global food crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, pursue sustainable development through clean energy cooperation and climate change response, and promote regional peace and stability, Wang said.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of the African Union (AU), Wang said China and Africa should unite more closely to pursue common development and revitalization and earnestly build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...