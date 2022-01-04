Chinese Foreign Minister expected in Kenya Wednesday

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected in the country Wednesday for a two day official visit.

During his visit to Kenya from 5th – 6th January 2022, Yi will sign several Agreements that will give the two countries an opportunity to enhance bilateral relations and further cement the comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Partnership between Kenya and China.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yi is expected to pay a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta, on 6th January 2022 at State House, Mombasa.

“The visit is part of the two countries efforts to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relation based on shared values and discuss the implementation of the outcomes of the 8th Ministerial Conference on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC,) held in Dakar, Senegal from 28th – 30th November 2021.” Read the statement.

He will also hold bilateral consultations and participate in a Ministerial Round table Meeting with Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo together with other Cabinet Secretaries on 6th January 2022.

Thereafter, Amb. Omamo together with Yi will hold a joint press briefing at the Baraza Conference Center at Whitesands Hotel on 6th January 2022 at 1000hrs.

The visit by the Chinese foreign minister is part of his four-day tour in Africa to cement trade relation.

He began his visit in Eritrea and Comoros on January 4 and is expected to fly to Kenya on 5th Wednesday.

His visit to the three countries in Africa follows Chinese foreign ministers’ tradition of choosing Africa for their first overseas visit every year for the 32nd consecutive time.

“It demonstrates the great importance China attaches to its traditional friendship with Africa and the development of China-Africa relations,” said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Thursday when announcing the trip.

