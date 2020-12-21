Chinese Foreign Minister reaffirms support for Africa’s development aspirations

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi has reiterated his nation’s commitment to aid Africa’s development aspirations. Wang said China will continue working with Africa and ensure that the existing partnership will lead to prosperity in the continent.

The Chinese top envoy maintained that the East Asian country will always be sensitive to the interests of African countries and the needs of the African people even as he maintained that any assistance offered by China has no strings attached.

Wang made the comments at the United Nations Security Council High-level meeting on “Cooperation between the United Nations and Regional and Sub-regional Organizations with a Specific Focus on the United Nations and the African Union”.

According to Wang, China has in the past couple of decades helped Africa develop major infrastructures like roads, railways, airports, ports and power stations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Across Africa, China has helped with the construction of over 6,000 kilometers of railways, more than 6,000 kilometers of roads, nearly 20 ports and 80 plus large-scale power plants.” He said

Besides these projects, he noted that hospitals, schools and other initiatives which have a direct impact on people’s livelihoods have been implemented across many African countries with financial assistance from China.

During this period of coronavirus pandemic, Wang said China has continually supported the continent’s initiatives towards curbing its spread and helping its people cope with the resultant impact.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into an exacerbated global crisis, exerting profound political, economic and social impacts on African countries, and posing a litany of new challenges to peace and security of the continent,” Wang said.

It is at this point that the Chinese FM noted that the United Nations is duty-bound to take active measures to help Africa weather the storm. Wang said China’s efforts to support Africa in surmounting these challenges will be in line with African Union’s “Silencing the Guns” initiative.

He said this will be done alongside the goal of delivering on the AU’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development while promoting fairness and justice.

“China stands as a true friend of African countries and a partner with common purpose,” he said.

“Guided by the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, China has put the greater good of African countries above its own interests. We are always ready to play a part as the African people pursue the great dream of development and rejuvenation of their continent.” He added

He cited the success achieved following the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against COVID-19 in June under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

Peacekeeping operations

To uphold Africa’s peace and security, China is following through on its pledged free military assistance worth $100 million to the AU and has extended military aid to the Joint Force of the G5 Sahel via bilateral and multilateral channels.

“More than 2,100 Chinese peacekeepers are serving in six UN peacekeeping operations in Africa,” Wang said.

Wang said China is working with Africa to formulate and implement the 10 cooperation plans and the eight major initiatives for development.

On his part, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lauded China’s effort to promote peace and development across the globe. According to the UN Chief, the partnership between the UN, the AU and other African regional economic mechanisms has never been stronger.

“Our partnership is anchored in the principles of complementarity, respect for African leadership and the certainty that no one organization or state can face problems alone,” Guterres said.

Guterres added that “the United Nations is supporting the initiative of Silencing the Guns in many concrete ways, including capacity building for mediation and disarmament, partnership in creating the network of African women leaders and investment in young people.”