Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Kenya for a two-day official visit

H.E. Wang Yi, State Councillor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China arrived in Kenya Wednesday to begin a two-day official visit. He was received at Mombasa International Airport by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo. According to the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi, Wang Yi’s mission in Kenya will primarily center on among others; the promotion of the implementation of the outcomes of the 8th Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Ministerial Conference that took place in Dakar Senegal in November last year.

