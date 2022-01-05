Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Kenya for a two-day official visit

H.E. Wang Yi, State Councillor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China arrived in Kenya Wednesday to begin a two-day official visit. He was received at Mombasa International Airport by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo. According to the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi, Wang Yi’s mission in Kenya will primarily center on among others; the promotion of the implementation of the outcomes of the 8th Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Ministerial Conference that took place in Dakar Senegal in November last year.

  

Latest posts

Cinemas and Theatres in Kenya : Focus on Reuben Odaga’s film ‘Nafsi’

KBC Videos

Counties urged to strengthen emergency operation centres as Covid-19 cases surge

KBC Videos

Mudavadi denies claims that he is in talks with Ruto

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More