Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to begin Africa tour this week

This is the 34th consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of Chinese foreign ministers’ annual first overseas visit.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is about to begin his traditional first trip to Africa at the end of this week, kicking off an important year for Sino-Africa cooperation.

In a statement Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced that Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee will visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire upon invitation from January 13 to 18, 2024.

Following his visit to Africa, Mao disclosed that Wang Yi will visit Brazil and Jamaica upon invitation from January 18 to 22.