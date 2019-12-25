Chinese govt donates Ksh 10M to West Pokot landslide victims

The Chinese government has donated 10 million Kenyan Shillings to victims of the landslide disaster in West Pokot County that killed 58 people.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa who delivered the cheque to area Governor Prof. John Lonyangapuo, said the government has put up measures to ensure the victims are integrated back into the community before schools open in January

The Chinese government has donated Ksh 10 million to help the victims construct new houses.

Wamalwa further noted that through the cross border initiative the government has invested Ksh 250 million to construct a dam in Nasal Pokot North sub-county to avoid such calamities.

Speaking at governor’s residence on Tuesday after delivering the cheque CS Wamalwa said the government will start erecting the houses in January.

Lonyangapuo said the multi urgency committee has settled on constructing a two-roomed house, with a side kitchen and toilet to the victims which will cost Ksh 35 million.

The Chinese government has also supported the victims by giving them foodstuffs.

Thousands of people are still living in Nyarkulian, Tamkal and Parua camps one month after the disaster.