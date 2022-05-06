Chinese health official stresses importance of speed in fighting Omicron

A Chinese health official on Friday said the country has entered a new phase in its COVID-19 response, characterized by swift response measures and early intervention to cope with the highly contagious and elusive Omicron variant.

In the new phase, which began in March, resolute and rigorous measures are being taken to stamp out community transmission, including managing sources of infection, cutting off transmission routes and protecting vulnerable groups, said Liang Wannian, head of a National Health Commission COVID-19 expert panel, at a press conference.

Underscoring the importance of speed in fighting Omicron, Liang said efforts should be made to step up monitoring at fever clinics and the testing of key groups in order to identify cases as early as possible.

More designated hospitals, makeshift hospitals and quarantine facilities should be prepared to ensure swift upgrades of admission capacity when needed, Liang said.

Liang also stressed the importance of prevention and control measures in populous locations or facilities such as nursing homes for the elderly.