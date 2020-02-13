Chinese migrants accused of caning Kenyan to remain in custody

Written By: Beth Nyaga
Four Chinese migrants accused of caning a Kenyan worker at a Chinese restaurant in Kileleshwa to remain in police custody for 15 days pending probe.

Chinese chef identified as Deng Hailan was caught on camera caning staff at a hotel in Nairobi which led to his arrest by police in an operation.

Two other chefs Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang who hold expired Visas were also arrested. Chang holds a work permit but his compatriot doesn’t.

Yu Ling, a cashier at the hotel holding a visitor’s visa but without a work permit was also arrested.

Hailan, however, did not have a work permit; he only had a visitor’s visa that expires on March 29, 2020.

Eight Kenyans who work at the hotel were also escorted to Kilimani Police Station for further interrogation.

The video was recorded at Chez Wou Restaurant last week.

The video in part shows the Chinese national asking the waiter which part of his body he prefers whipped.

DCI director on Twitter on Sunday said they had arrested the four after reports that a man of Asian descent was assaulting a male employee.

