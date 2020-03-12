Chinese nationals quarantined in Mavoko declared free of Covid-19

The eleven Chinese foreigners who were under quarantine in Mavoko sub-county of Machakos have been declared healthy and free from the COVID-19 by the Machakos health surveillance team.

The nationals who include nine males and two females passed through the standard screening at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday February 25 aboard a China Southern Airlines and were ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In a press statement that was issued to media houses Thursday morning, Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua said after the lapse of the quarantine period, the surveillance team has tested and found that they do not have any fevers.

“I want to assure you that the 11 nationals who came from China and were quarantined have been tested and declared free of Corona virus” said Dr. Mutua.

“We have three Machakos isolation wards and 15 trained medical staff ready to manage any suspected Corona case. Two specialized Machakos ambulances have been set aside for any suspected case” read the statement in part.

The Governor pointed out that guidelines to all Machakos health workers have been sent out to all county health facilities and an initial 50 protective kits and medicines have been purchased by the county government.

He further assured the residents that the county is prepared to deal with any case where he urged them to inform the nearest health facility of anyone who recently came from overseas and has fever so that they can be tested.

“I wish to correct the perception by some people on Kenya’s preparedness. I can confirm that the Kenyan Ministry of Health officers are working very hard with us and Kenya is as prepared as it can be. Machakos Corona Virus Hotline numbers: 0110025345 and 0110025346,” added Dr. Mutua.

During a press briefing last week, Machakos CEC for Health Dr. Ancent Kituku assured the residents that the Chinese nationals who arrived in the Mavoko had not shown any signs of the virus.

In a status report issued to the media, Dr. Kituku said the nationals who live in Sidai Estate, Delta plains apartments, China Yu hi along Mombasa road, are aged between 20 and 47 years and are from Anhui province, Shaanxi, Fijian, Guang Dong, Zhengjiang, Shandong and Hebei provinces in the People’s Republic of China.

This came barely a day after Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau called on the residents to be vigilant after Chinese nationals were spotted walking around wearing masks in Sidai estate in Athi River.

Through a Statement, Makau called on the government to assure the residents of their basic health where he urged the residents to practice basic hygiene by washing their hands.

Kenya is among African Countries singled out to be at high risk of being affected by the virus by The World Health Organization due to the volume of air traffic connections between the country and Chinese regions heavily impacted by the virus.

