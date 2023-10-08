Chinese new-energy tourist bus wins double Busworld Europe award

Chinese bus makers were conspicuous at the industry event. In addition to Yutong, they included BYD, Golden Dragon and Higer. These Chinese manufacturers showcased their technological innovations and respect for the environment.

The T15E series battery-powered tourist bus from the Chinese brand Yutong received a double award, both the “Label of Design Excellence” and the “Label of Ecological Excellence,” from Busworld Europe on Saturday, at the biennial trade show in Brussels, Belgium.

The Yutong’s T15E model, an ultra-luxurious 15-meter-long bus, was presented with excellent performance in terms of energy consumption, thanks to its lightweight design and energy-saving technology.

This 26th edition of Busworld Europe, which runs until October 12, saw the participation of 526 exhibitors from manufacturers in Europe, Asia and Africa.

In recent years, Chinese buses have gradually moved toward developing a “high-end brand” image, and the Busworld expo provides an opportunity for Chinese bus makers to enter the global market.

Chinese bus makers were conspicuous at the industry event. In addition to Yutong, they included BYD, Golden Dragon and Higer. These Chinese manufacturers showcased their technological innovations and respect for the environment.

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, presented two of its new ebus models at the event.

Meanwhile, Higer debuted its latest model, the “Fencer,” which has been nominated for the Busworld Europe 2023 Vehicle Awards.

Another major Chinese bus manufacturer, Zhongtong Bus, also attracted visitors’ attention with its hydrogen fuel model N12.