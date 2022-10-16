Chinese president delivers keynote address as 20th CPC Congress kicks off in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the 20th Congress bringing together all delegates of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) that opened Sunday in Beijing.

A total of 2,296 delegates have arrived in Beijing from across China to participate in the key week-long event that will wrap up on October 22.

In his speech, President Xi noted that, going forward, the main role of the Communist party is to lead the Chinese people, drawn from various ethnic groups, in building a modern socialist country, and realize the second hundred-year goal, in order to drive the country’s prosperity.

He emphasized that socialism has entered a new historical period in China, which has won the fight against poverty and has successfully created a moderately prosperous society.

The Chinese leader further disclosed that China will continue to pursue policies that are liberal, self-determined, and peaceful.

“China resolutely defends impartiality and fairness in international relations, advocates and practices true multilateralism, and is against hegemony and the politics of brute force,” he said

He stressed that China will not commit atrocities against other nations.

In the past 10 years, China has been able to comprehensively strengthen its security, implement the CPC’s idea of ​​strengthening the army, and deepen national defense reform, Xi said.

He noted that China has been the world’s largest trading partner with more than 140 countries, ranking first in the world in terms of trade volumes. He said China ranks first in domestic and foreign investment, and that it will continue to expand its open-door policy broadly and comprehensively.

In addition, President Xi said China will push forward concrete actions and participate in the global management of climate change mitigation efforts.

The delegates in the Congress will determine the future course of the country’s development, approve the national policy for the next five years, and will appoint the CPC’s top leadership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...