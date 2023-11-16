Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers speech at welcome dinner in San Francisco

Xi pointed out that the two countries should display mutual respect, live in peace and seek win-win cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the welcome dinner in San Francisco, the U.S., on Wednesday local time.

President Xi expressed gratitude to the organizers, and extended greetings to long-time contributors to China-U.S. relations, as well as best wishes to the friendly American people.

It’s the people of both China and the U.S. who decide the future of the bilateral relationship, Xi said, adding that he firmly believes the gate of China-U.S. relations can never be shut down again.

Xi pointed out that the two countries should display mutual respect, live in peace and seek win-win cooperation.

The most valuable things always prevail in the history of time, Xi said, adding that the logic for the peaceful coexistence of China and the U.S. will not change.

Xi called for efforts to accumulate the power of the people, continue the friendship between China and the U.S., and contribute more to the global peace and development.

Representative of the U.S. government, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the U.S. side is working to develop a long-term, stable relationship with China, improve communications and avoid misunderstandings, so as to explore a future that both countries can flourish.

Before the dinner, Xi met with representatives from all walks of life in the U.S., the descendants of the Flying Tigers and other people supporting a friendly China-U.S. relationship.