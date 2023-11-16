Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden

Xi says Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed, and one country's success is an opportunity for the other.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Filoli estate in San Francisco on Wednesday.

President Xi noted that a year has passed since their last meeting in Bali, Indonesia, and a lot has happened since then. The world has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic but is still under its tremendous impacts.

The global economy is recovering, but its momentum remains sluggish; industrial and supply chains are still under the threat of interruption, and protectionism is rising. All these are grave problems, Xi said.

The China-U.S. relationship, which is the most important bilateral relationship in the world, should be perceived and envisioned in the broad context of the accelerating global transformations unseen in a century. It should develop in a way that benefits our two peoples and fulfills our responsibility for human progress, Xi noted.