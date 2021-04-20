Chinese Sinovac supplied over 260 million vaccine doses globally

The total volume of CoronaVac vaccines supplied by its developer China’s Sinovac Biotech has exceeded 260 million doses, 60% of them to other countries, Yin Weidong, the company’s president and chief executive officer, said on Tuesday.

“At this moment Sinovac has supplied over 260 million vaccine doses against COVID-19 globally, 60% of them — outside China,” the president said at Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan as quoted by Chinese media.

He said that the company produces over 6 million doses every day, adding that 160 million CoronoVac shots have been administered worldwide.

According to Yin, Sinovac plans to select 10 countries to which it would transfer the vaccine’s technology for carrying out joint research.

In early April, the company said that it could increase the vaccine’s production to 2 billion doses a year after an additional production plant was put into operation. Over 30 countries have so far approved the emergency use of CoronaVac.