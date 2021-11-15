Chinese, US Presidents to discuss strategic relationship prospects

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will discuss strategic issues concerning the future of bilateral relations at the upcoming virtual summit, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

He said the upcoming virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Biden is of great significance for bilateral ties and international relations. It is the shared hope of people in China, the US and the international community that the meeting will yield outcomes beneficial to both countries and the whole world.

“As agreed by the two sides, President Xi will have a candid, in-depth and thorough discussion with President Biden on strategic issues affecting the future of bilateral relations as well as important issues of mutual interest and concern.” Zhao announced

He said that China hopes that the US will work in the same direction as Beijing, to strengthen dialogue and cooperation, effectively manage differences, properly handle sensitive issues, discuss a way of peaceful coexistence with mutual respect between our two major countries in the new era, and bring China-US relations back onto the right track of sound and steady development.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that the US-Chinese top-level virtual summit will take place late on Monday.

“In accordance with agreements between the two sides, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden during the virtual meeting will have a sincere, all-round, and deep exchange of opinions on strategic issues concerning the future of relations between the two nations and will discuss vital questions of common interest,” the diplomat told a briefing.

Her Chinese Counterpart expressed hope that China and the United States will seek rapprochement and strengthen the dialogue and cooperation, as well as properly tackle disagreements and sensitive issues.

The Chinese foreign ministry also expects the meeting to result in China and the US facilitating the return of bilateral relations onto the path of “healthy and sustainable” development.

The Chinese president is also said to be planning to touch upon the issue of Taiwan during the conversation and to tell his American counterpart that Beijing is set to make every effort to reunite the mainland and the island.