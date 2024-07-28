Chinese VP wishes Paris Olympics success during his talks with Macron

Han Zheng, Chinese vice president and President Xi Jinping’s special representative to attend the opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games wished the Paris Games success during his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday afternoon.

Conveying Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan’s greetings to Macron and his wife Brigitte, Han said he was glad to be invited to attend the opening ceremony.

Han said President Xi’s state visit to France in May was a success, which not only showcased the high level of the China-France friendship but was also of great significance to the steady development of China-Europe relations and world peace and stability.

Macron also said Xi’s visit to France in May was a great success. The French president asked Han to convey his sincere greetings to Xi and Peng, expressed appreciation, and welcomed Han to attend the opening ceremony.

On Friday night, Han was among a host of international dignitaries in attendance at the opening ceremony.

On the same day, Han also held talks with other state leaders including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh.