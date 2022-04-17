Chipu seals a third place finish in Barthes trophy

Kenya Under-20 men’s rugby team, Chipu secured a bronze medal in the 2022 Rugby Africa Barthes Trophy after thrashing Madagascar 49-15 in an entertaining third place playoff match played at Nyayo national stadium.

The game was a repeat of last year’s final where the hosts and defending champions narrowly defeated Madagascar 21-20 in last at the same venue.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Dr Amina Mohamed present during the game lauded the potential showcased during a week long championship saying her office will keep supporting the development of the game.

“I’m so impressed with huge talent witnessed in this competition. The Government will not relent to put in place structures geared towards rugby youth development. My office will work with Rugby Afrique to help maintain the momentum in furthering growth of the sport continentally” she said

Zimbabwe were crowned the winners of the you following a 19-14 win over favourites Namibia.

The close contest was too close to call but the South African neighbours produced a memorable game that will leave long in the memory of rugby lovers across the continent.

Namibia who beat Kenya in the semis began the match on a bright note, earning an early penalty that was converted by Riaan Grove for a 3-0 lead.

Zimbabwe responded with their own penalty converted by Brendan Marume to level matters and later on earned a first try of the game to stretch their lead to 8-3. Quirione Majiedt managed to get some space in the Namibia defense and his trickery was enough to hand Zimbabwe their first try of the game

An infringement by Zimbabwe allowed Namibia to score yet another penalty through Geraldo Beukes but Takudzwa Musingwini scored yet another try for Zimbabwe to take a 11-6 halftime lead.

Another penalty kick in the second half by Namibia reduced the arrears to two points with Geraldo Beukes scoring another penalty for Namibia. A brilliant interchange down the left flank released Panashe Zuze who scored Zimbabwe’s second try which proved too vital in the game.

With the scores at 16-14, the game witnessed a nervy end but a penalty for Zimbabwe eased pressure on the Zimbabweans. A late surge by Namibia was well countered by a disciplined defensive play by Zimbabwe and when the final whistle blew, the boys in white and green jumped in jubilation with light showers savoring the occasion.