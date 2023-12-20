Chirchir appointments REREC, NuPEA chief executives 

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has confirmed the appointment of Rose Ndanu Mkalama and Justus Wabuyabo as chief executives of Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) and Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) respectively.

Rose Ndanu Mkalama has been REREC acting Chief Executive Officer for the last three months.

“Dr Mkalama has rich experience having worked in the public sector for 30 years and has held various senior positions in different capacities,” said Chirchir.

Prior to her appointment, Mkalama had served the corporation in various positions including head of legal department and general manager for more than a decade.

She holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Strategic Management, a Master of Business Administration degree in human resource management from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Nairobi.

Mkalama is also a Certified Utility Management Specialist from the Institute of Public-Private partnership and Water, Engineering and Development Center of Loughborough University, Washington DC.

Justus Wabuyabo on the other hand has served as Director Legal and Regulatory Services and Corporation Secretary since 2019 before acting as NuPEA’s CEO for 6 months.

He had previously served as the General Manager, Legal and Corporate Services at the National Water and Harvesting Authority.

“He holds a Bachelor of law degree from Moi University and a Master of International Law from the University of Nairobi and is an advocate of the high court of Kenya with over 22 years of experience,” added Chirchir.

Wabuyabo has also taught law at the Kenya school of Law and Mount Kenya University.

Additionally, he is a Certified Public Secretary, Commissioner of Oaths, a Notary Public and an Accredited Governance auditor.