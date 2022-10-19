Davis Chirchir, the 62-year old former cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum is eyeing a second stint in the docket he first held in 2013.

Chirchir who was the first energy CS under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration in 2013 was suspended in early 2015 over allegations related to printing of 2013 electoral materials in the famous ‘chicken gate scandal’. He was later cleared by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“My name and my character was put to question for several years through a document that was placed before Parliament and I would expect that Parliament should protect its citizen so that we do not wash down careers of serious citizens in this country,” said Chirchir when he appeared before the Moses Wetangula-led Business Committee which is vetting cabinet secretary nominees Tuesday.

While appearing before the House Business Committee which is vetting cabinet secretary nominees, Chirchir was put to task on how he intends to address the high cost of power and the rising cost of fuel which has contributed significantly to high cost of living.

The CS nominee told the committee that he plans to restructure Kenya’s energy sector starting from generation, transmission and distribution by working with key players such as KenGen, Kenya Power, Kenya Power Electricity Generating Company and Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) to ensure consumers enjoy competitive tariffs while utilizing renewable energy sources as opposed to costly thermal energy.

“We must ensure we feed our power to the grid at the right cost,” said Chirchir.

He went on, “Leave the diesel generators to support peaking and for emergency use only. But to almost have them as a permanent feature is something that cannot be sustained.”

Kenya currently has 3,100MW of installed capacity with renewable energy led by geothermal, wind, solar and biomass accounting for 81pc of generated power.

“We need to generate more from geothermal where we have more resource. We are told we have up to 10,000MW” he added.

According to the CS nominee, he plans to give REREC additional budget to support government’s subsidy programmes targeting last mile connectivity as opposed to Kenya Power which has been exposed to the risks which are then passed to the consumers.

“We need to support Kenya Power not with cash but we need to reengineer the whole way on how they do business,” he said.

Kenyans have been grappling with high cost of power on what has been blamed on mismanagement and costly power purchase agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

In a year to September 2022, the price for a 50 Kilowatts of power went up 6.6pc, from Ksh 903.95 to Ksh 963.73 while charges for 200 Kilowatts of power shot up marginally by 0.4pc to reach Ksh 5,019.41 to Ksh 5,040.70.

On the high fuel prices, the CS nominee backed the establishing of strategic oil reserves to be used to stabilize prices.

Chirchir revealed to the HBC that his networth currently stands at Ksh 482 million.